5 PLAYERS ONLINE 1183 TOTAL PLAYERS Home About History Tribe Guide Privacy Policy Rules





Welcome Londinivm is a free browser based online game, with hundreds of hours of gameplay available.



Choose your destiny! Train your character, fight with NPC's and other players, craft and sell equipment, work for money, and gain experience in many non-combat skills.



Join a tribe or alliance to gain friends and work together to become the best in the game!



Explore the cities of Londinium, Cantium and Verulamium.



Anyone can play for free!

Register now for:

Eight different player classes, each with different assets

Unique energy system

8 different player skills

Over 50 unique weapons, ranged and melee

Over 50 different types of armour

Engaging quests

Player vs Player combat

Choose to play as much as you like

Tribes(guilds) with tribal wars

Active community

Play with thousands of others for free all day!

Want to learn more? Click here Register Now for free!





