Welcome

Londinivm is a free browser based online game, with hundreds of hours of gameplay available.

Choose your destiny! Train your character, fight with NPC's and other players, craft and sell equipment, work for money, and gain experience in many non-combat skills.

Join a tribe or alliance to gain friends and work together to become the best in the game!

Explore the cities of Londinium, Cantium and Verulamium.

Anyone can play for free!

Register now for:
  • Eight different player classes, each with different assets
  • Unique energy system
  • 8 different player skills
  • Over 50 unique weapons, ranged and melee
  • Over 50 different types of armour
  • Engaging quests
  • Player vs Player combat
  • Choose to play as much as you like
  • Tribes(guilds) with tribal wars
  • Active community
  • Play with thousands of others for free all day!
  • Want to learn more? Click here

